2318 E Flower St.
Last updated September 12 2019 at 4:44 AM

2318 E Flower St.

2318 East Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

2318 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Gorgeous remodel! Features spacious redesigned kitchen with Entertainer's Island, Delaware ginger cabinets, Giallo Fiortino countertops, and Pfister fixtures. Home was renewed in 2015 with double insulated walls to keep the home cool even in the worst of summer heat, dual pane windows, newer HVAC, new electrical with 2x the number of standard plugs, and new plumbing. The central Phoenix location in the South Biltmore area is close to the best shopping and entertainment in Phoenix. Too many features to mention including cherrywood laminate floors, Moen shower fixtures, premium texture finish, lots of storage, designer finishes, recessed lighting, Knotty Alderwood doors, large patio, double doors off of the master and an enormous yard that is a blank canvas for future ideas. This is a premier quality home in Central Phoenix for people passionate about their living space.
Beautiful Rehab

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 E Flower St. have any available units?
2318 E Flower St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 E Flower St. have?
Some of 2318 E Flower St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 E Flower St. currently offering any rent specials?
2318 E Flower St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 E Flower St. pet-friendly?
No, 2318 E Flower St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2318 E Flower St. offer parking?
No, 2318 E Flower St. does not offer parking.
Does 2318 E Flower St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 E Flower St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 E Flower St. have a pool?
No, 2318 E Flower St. does not have a pool.
Does 2318 E Flower St. have accessible units?
No, 2318 E Flower St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 E Flower St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 E Flower St. has units with dishwashers.
