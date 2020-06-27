2318 E Flower St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Gorgeous remodel! Features spacious redesigned kitchen with Entertainer's Island, Delaware ginger cabinets, Giallo Fiortino countertops, and Pfister fixtures. Home was renewed in 2015 with double insulated walls to keep the home cool even in the worst of summer heat, dual pane windows, newer HVAC, new electrical with 2x the number of standard plugs, and new plumbing. The central Phoenix location in the South Biltmore area is close to the best shopping and entertainment in Phoenix. Too many features to mention including cherrywood laminate floors, Moen shower fixtures, premium texture finish, lots of storage, designer finishes, recessed lighting, Knotty Alderwood doors, large patio, double doors off of the master and an enormous yard that is a blank canvas for future ideas. This is a premier quality home in Central Phoenix for people passionate about their living space.

Beautiful Rehab