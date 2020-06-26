All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2318 E CORTEZ Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2318 E CORTEZ Street
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

2318 E CORTEZ Street

2318 East Cortez Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2318 East Cortez Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a super sharp property! First and foremost it is located right near the 51 FWY which will get you anywhere in the Valley. Also, a couple hundred yards to one of the many trails in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. This is some of the best hiking trails that the City of Phoenix has to offer and you never have to get in a car to get there! The house offers 4 beds/2 baths with updated kitchen with granite, white cabinets and black appliances. Nice eat in kitchen with breakfast bar & pantry. Front load washer/dryer included. Living room/dining room have vaulted ceilings and most of the floors throughout house are a stained concrete - very low maintenance. Both baths have been remodeled. Backyard is awesome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 E CORTEZ Street have any available units?
2318 E CORTEZ Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 E CORTEZ Street have?
Some of 2318 E CORTEZ Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 E CORTEZ Street currently offering any rent specials?
2318 E CORTEZ Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 E CORTEZ Street pet-friendly?
No, 2318 E CORTEZ Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2318 E CORTEZ Street offer parking?
Yes, 2318 E CORTEZ Street offers parking.
Does 2318 E CORTEZ Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 E CORTEZ Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 E CORTEZ Street have a pool?
Yes, 2318 E CORTEZ Street has a pool.
Does 2318 E CORTEZ Street have accessible units?
No, 2318 E CORTEZ Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 E CORTEZ Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 E CORTEZ Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College