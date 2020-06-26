2318 E CORTEZ Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a super sharp property! First and foremost it is located right near the 51 FWY which will get you anywhere in the Valley. Also, a couple hundred yards to one of the many trails in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. This is some of the best hiking trails that the City of Phoenix has to offer and you never have to get in a car to get there! The house offers 4 beds/2 baths with updated kitchen with granite, white cabinets and black appliances. Nice eat in kitchen with breakfast bar & pantry. Front load washer/dryer included. Living room/dining room have vaulted ceilings and most of the floors throughout house are a stained concrete - very low maintenance. Both baths have been remodeled. Backyard is awesome!