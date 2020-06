Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool

Two story townhome with courtyard entry. Open floor plan living area, kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Half bath & laundry room with washer and dryer on main level. Two tone paint and carpet thru out. Upstairs are two bedrooms & adjoining bath. Walk in closets, ceiling fans, lots of space and no one above or below. Storage area, balcony and community pool. Quiet neighborhood, very close to schools, shopping centers and easy access to freeways.