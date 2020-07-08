2302 W JAKE Haven

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in gated community. Kitchen features classy tile, kitchen island, black appliances, plenty of cabinetry and dining area. Inside laundry includes washer and dryer. Plantation shutters and plush carpet throughout. Upstairs features all bedrooms with small office niche. Guest bedrooms have joined bathroom and master suite has walk in closet, spa size tub, separate shower and balcony terrace. 2 car garage, community pool, low maintenance back yard, close proximity to I-17 & 303 and more. Tenant responsible for electric, water and gas. 1.5% A.S. Fee and city rental tax to be added to rent monthly. Pets on owner and HOA approval. $250 non refundable per pet; max two. Tenant to verify facts & schools. 1.5% Admin fee and city rental tax added monthly.