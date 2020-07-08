All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:12 AM

2302 W JAKE Haven

2302 West Jake Haven · No Longer Available
Location

2302 West Jake Haven, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in gated community. Kitchen features classy tile, kitchen island, black appliances, plenty of cabinetry and dining area. Inside laundry includes washer and dryer. Plantation shutters and plush carpet throughout. Upstairs features all bedrooms with small office niche. Guest bedrooms have joined bathroom and master suite has walk in closet, spa size tub, separate shower and balcony terrace. 2 car garage, community pool, low maintenance back yard, close proximity to I-17 & 303 and more. Tenant responsible for electric, water and gas. 1.5% A.S. Fee and city rental tax to be added to rent monthly. Pets on owner and HOA approval. $250 non refundable per pet; max two. Tenant to verify facts & schools. 1.5% Admin fee and city rental tax added monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 W JAKE Haven have any available units?
2302 W JAKE Haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 W JAKE Haven have?
Some of 2302 W JAKE Haven's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 W JAKE Haven currently offering any rent specials?
2302 W JAKE Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 W JAKE Haven pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 W JAKE Haven is pet friendly.
Does 2302 W JAKE Haven offer parking?
Yes, 2302 W JAKE Haven offers parking.
Does 2302 W JAKE Haven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2302 W JAKE Haven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 W JAKE Haven have a pool?
Yes, 2302 W JAKE Haven has a pool.
Does 2302 W JAKE Haven have accessible units?
No, 2302 W JAKE Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 W JAKE Haven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 W JAKE Haven has units with dishwashers.

