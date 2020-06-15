2302 N CENTRAL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access sauna

FULLY FURNISHED PENTHOUSE at Tapestry on Central. soaring 25'' ceilings in great room, granite counter tops, kitchen opens to family room. Balcony and rooftop deck offer incredible courtyard and willo views. Second floor is a large master bedroom suite. Tasteful laminate and tile throughout. Two assigned underground garage parking spaces. Amenities include heated lap pool, spa, sauna, exercise room, and clubhouse. Adjacent to the Encanto Light Rail stop with service to Sky Harbor Airport. Across street from Heard Museum. Best of Downtown at your doorstep! For short term leases of 3-4 months please add $235/month for electric, wifi, and gas. Available 6/18/20