Phoenix, AZ
2302 N CENTRAL Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:35 PM

2302 N CENTRAL Avenue

2302 North Central Avenue · (602) 315-9292
Location

2302 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Willo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1447 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
FULLY FURNISHED PENTHOUSE at Tapestry on Central. soaring 25'' ceilings in great room, granite counter tops, kitchen opens to family room. Balcony and rooftop deck offer incredible courtyard and willo views. Second floor is a large master bedroom suite. Tasteful laminate and tile throughout. Two assigned underground garage parking spaces. Amenities include heated lap pool, spa, sauna, exercise room, and clubhouse. Adjacent to the Encanto Light Rail stop with service to Sky Harbor Airport. Across street from Heard Museum. Best of Downtown at your doorstep! For short term leases of 3-4 months please add $235/month for electric, wifi, and gas. Available 6/18/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue have any available units?
2302 N CENTRAL Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue have?
Some of 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2302 N CENTRAL Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue has a pool.
Does 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 N CENTRAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
