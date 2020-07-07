All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 23018 N 41st St..
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
23018 N 41st St.
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:41 PM

23018 N 41st St.

23018 North 41st Street · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Desert Ridge
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

23018 North 41st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f925dc4032 ---- Move In Special!! August!! From the moment you walk up to the 8ft-tall Iron Entry Door you will know this home is special. 4 large bedrooms LOFT and 2.5 bathrooms over 3500 sq ft of living space with beautiful earthy colors, Two-Tone Paint and large tan Tile. The home has a lot of attention to detail: extra tall baseboards, beautiful iron and wood railing, Granite Countertops, Staggered Cherry spice kitchen cabinets with Crown Molding. The huge kitchen features a very large Island with Breakfast Bar, Double Ovens, cook top, pantry. Entertainment Bar in Family Room, which is also wired for Surround Sound. From the fantastic Kitchen to the Master bath you will see the quality and the care. Spacious master suite with double door entry, separate tub and Walk-In Shower finished with full-wall tile on a diagonal. Double sinks and a vanity Seating area. You will love the spacious feeling this home has with over 3500 sq ft of living area not including the covered patio areas or the 3-car garage. Small park just down the street. STATUS: VACANT PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: Near Desert Ridge with lots of shopping, entertainment, and restaurants FLOORING: Tile and Carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 3 Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Double Ovens, cooktop, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2012 YARD: Desert Landscaping with a small amount of grass Additional Amenities: Great Location, Large walk-in pantry, beautiful granite countertops Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, city sales tax, and $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months Ceiling Fan Disposal Dryer Scenic View W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23018 N 41st St. have any available units?
23018 N 41st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 23018 N 41st St. have?
Some of 23018 N 41st St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23018 N 41st St. currently offering any rent specials?
23018 N 41st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23018 N 41st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23018 N 41st St. is pet friendly.
Does 23018 N 41st St. offer parking?
Yes, 23018 N 41st St. offers parking.
Does 23018 N 41st St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23018 N 41st St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23018 N 41st St. have a pool?
No, 23018 N 41st St. does not have a pool.
Does 23018 N 41st St. have accessible units?
No, 23018 N 41st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23018 N 41st St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23018 N 41st St. has units with dishwashers.

