23006 N 20TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Located in the picturesque mountain gate community this spacious home offers large open living areas and a great backyard with mountain views sport court and fenced swimming pool. This fully furnished rental includes everything you will need - just bring your suitcase! Downstairs has a separate living and family room and remodeled kitchen. Upstairs includes bedrooms and a loft. Totally upgraded and remodeled. This home is located near shopping and restaurants at Desert Ridge and NorTerra and is located near the Mayo hospital and many other businesses. It is just minutes from the 101, 51, and I-17. short term rental rates: $ 2900 per month April thru November$ 3100 per month December, April$ 3500 per month Jan, feb, marchincludes internet, basic cable and utilities