All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 23006 N 20TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
23006 N 20TH Way
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

23006 N 20TH Way

23006 North 20th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23006 North 20th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mountaingate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Located in the picturesque mountain gate community this spacious home offers large open living areas and a great backyard with mountain views sport court and fenced swimming pool. This fully furnished rental includes everything you will need - just bring your suitcase! Downstairs has a separate living and family room and remodeled kitchen. Upstairs includes bedrooms and a loft. Totally upgraded and remodeled. This home is located near shopping and restaurants at Desert Ridge and NorTerra and is located near the Mayo hospital and many other businesses. It is just minutes from the 101, 51, and I-17. short term rental rates: $ 2900 per month April thru November$ 3100 per month December, April$ 3500 per month Jan, feb, marchincludes internet, basic cable and utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23006 N 20TH Way have any available units?
23006 N 20TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 23006 N 20TH Way have?
Some of 23006 N 20TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23006 N 20TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
23006 N 20TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23006 N 20TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 23006 N 20TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 23006 N 20TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 23006 N 20TH Way offers parking.
Does 23006 N 20TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23006 N 20TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23006 N 20TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 23006 N 20TH Way has a pool.
Does 23006 N 20TH Way have accessible units?
No, 23006 N 20TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23006 N 20TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23006 N 20TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College