2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool bbq/grill

FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY RENTAL - This visionary condo in the Biltmore area comes with state of the art furnishings! Marble kitchen island, Hunter Douglas remote shades w/black out, and unique high end lighting decorate this beautiful condo. Rain head showers, icomfort and hybrid mattresses in both master suites, will be sure to give you the nights rest you need. Designer bright and colorful artwork, curated from Scottsdale's own Wilde Meyer Galleries, garnish the open floor plan that will keep your eyes engaged. Relax by the rooftop infinity pool complete with BBQs and a clubhouse to relax and hang out at; the gym is steps away. Minutes from hot dining spots, Biltmore mall, and Old Town Scottsdale, this inspiring condo is everything and more for your retreat.