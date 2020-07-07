All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue

2300 East Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2300 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY RENTAL - This visionary condo in the Biltmore area comes with state of the art furnishings! Marble kitchen island, Hunter Douglas remote shades w/black out, and unique high end lighting decorate this beautiful condo. Rain head showers, icomfort and hybrid mattresses in both master suites, will be sure to give you the nights rest you need. Designer bright and colorful artwork, curated from Scottsdale's own Wilde Meyer Galleries, garnish the open floor plan that will keep your eyes engaged. Relax by the rooftop infinity pool complete with BBQs and a clubhouse to relax and hang out at; the gym is steps away. Minutes from hot dining spots, Biltmore mall, and Old Town Scottsdale, this inspiring condo is everything and more for your retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue have any available units?
2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue have?
Some of 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue offer parking?
No, 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue has a pool.
Does 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College