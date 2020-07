Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features tile flooring throughout main living areas, upgraded kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, new light fixtures and so much more! The property is in excellent condition and ready for immediate move in.