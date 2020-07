Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ABSOLUTELY PICTURE PERFECT 2 BEDROOM HOME IN A GATED NEIGHBORHOOD! THIS HOME SHOWS TRUES PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP. ABUNDANT USE OF TILE, UPDATED LIGHTING, WONDERFUL KITCHEN AND A FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER AND A REFRIGERATOR ARE INCLUDED. AND THE PROPERTY BOASTS THE SOUGHT AFTER 2 CAR GARAGE WITH DIRECT HOUSE ACCESS! AND WHEN THE WEATHER TURNS FROSTY ~ ENJOY YOUR WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. HOME IS IMMACULATE AND AWAITING WONDERFUL NEW TENANTS. EASY TO SHOW AND READY TO LEASE NOW!