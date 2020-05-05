All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 22843 N 20TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
22843 N 20TH Way
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:44 PM

22843 N 20TH Way

22843 North 20th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22843 North 20th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mountaingate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location in North Phoenix with easy access to the 101 & 51 freeways. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has an open floor plan and an updated kitchen with a butcher block center island & stainless steel appliances. The backyard is an entertaining oasis, featuring a play pool with a rock waterfall, deep covered patio and turf grass. The upstairs master bedroom features a renovated bathroom with a large walk-in shower, 2 sink quartz countertop vanity and a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with a renovated guest bathroom. Paradise Valley Schools. Close to great shopping & entertainment @ Desert Ridge & City North. Move-in Ready and available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22843 N 20TH Way have any available units?
22843 N 20TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22843 N 20TH Way have?
Some of 22843 N 20TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22843 N 20TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
22843 N 20TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22843 N 20TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 22843 N 20TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22843 N 20TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 22843 N 20TH Way offers parking.
Does 22843 N 20TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22843 N 20TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22843 N 20TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 22843 N 20TH Way has a pool.
Does 22843 N 20TH Way have accessible units?
No, 22843 N 20TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22843 N 20TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22843 N 20TH Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College