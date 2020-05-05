22843 N 20TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great location in North Phoenix with easy access to the 101 & 51 freeways. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has an open floor plan and an updated kitchen with a butcher block center island & stainless steel appliances. The backyard is an entertaining oasis, featuring a play pool with a rock waterfall, deep covered patio and turf grass. The upstairs master bedroom features a renovated bathroom with a large walk-in shower, 2 sink quartz countertop vanity and a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with a renovated guest bathroom. Paradise Valley Schools. Close to great shopping & entertainment @ Desert Ridge & City North. Move-in Ready and available now!