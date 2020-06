22705 N 38TH Way

Amenities

TARRAGONA PREMINUM CORNER PRIVATE LOT IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER AVIANO SUBDIVISION~FEATURES 4 BD, 2.5 BATH~SOARING COVERT CEILINGS, GAS FIREPLACE, DIAGONALLY LAID TRAVERTINE FLOORS~ NEWER TWO-TONED DESIGNER PAINT THROUGHOUT~BRAND NEW PLUSH BERBER CARPETING IN MAIN ROOMS~CELLULAR SHADES~CHEFS KITCHEN FEATURES: GRANITE SLAB COUNTERS, STUNNING CHERRY 42' CABINETS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HUGE PANTRY AND BREAKFAST NOOK~PRIVATE MASTER RETREAT HAS SITTING AREA AND OPULENT MASTER BATH WITH SEP STALL SHOWER, ROMAN TUB, DESIGNER MIRRORS, HIS AND HER VANITIES~JUST A STROLL AWAY FROM WILDFIRE ELEMENTRY SCHOOL, BOYS & GIRLS CLUB, DESERT RIDGE MARKET PLACE, CITY NORTH AND KIERLAND COMMONS, SCOTTSDALE QUARTER AND SO MUCH MORE! PLUS LANDSCAPING MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED!