Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:56 AM

22701 N Black Canyon Highway

22701 North Black Canyon Highway · No Longer Available
Location

22701 North Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Park Model/Tiny House Located in North Phoenix in 55+ RV park. Cavco Malibu 2017 Model with after market upgrades galore! This is classy Tiny Home living at its best! Minutes from Norterra shopping and restaurants with I-17 and 101 access close by. Butcher Block custom countertops with Large size single bowl stainless apron sink in galley kitchen. Full size GE electric range and built in full size GE microwave. Built in dishwasher and full size GE refrigerator. Built in after market laundry area with full size GE front load washer and dryer units. Skylights, High ceilings with clerestory windows make this unit very light and spacious.Over 55 park and any purchaser would have to be accepted as a renter before closing. Sellers are both Licensed Real estate agents in Arizona and Maine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22701 N Black Canyon Highway have any available units?
22701 N Black Canyon Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22701 N Black Canyon Highway have?
Some of 22701 N Black Canyon Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22701 N Black Canyon Highway currently offering any rent specials?
22701 N Black Canyon Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22701 N Black Canyon Highway pet-friendly?
No, 22701 N Black Canyon Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22701 N Black Canyon Highway offer parking?
No, 22701 N Black Canyon Highway does not offer parking.
Does 22701 N Black Canyon Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22701 N Black Canyon Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22701 N Black Canyon Highway have a pool?
No, 22701 N Black Canyon Highway does not have a pool.
Does 22701 N Black Canyon Highway have accessible units?
No, 22701 N Black Canyon Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 22701 N Black Canyon Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22701 N Black Canyon Highway has units with dishwashers.
