22701 N Black Canyon Highway

Park Model/Tiny House Located in North Phoenix in 55+ RV park. Cavco Malibu 2017 Model with after market upgrades galore! This is classy Tiny Home living at its best! Minutes from Norterra shopping and restaurants with I-17 and 101 access close by. Butcher Block custom countertops with Large size single bowl stainless apron sink in galley kitchen. Full size GE electric range and built in full size GE microwave. Built in dishwasher and full size GE refrigerator. Built in after market laundry area with full size GE front load washer and dryer units. Skylights, High ceilings with clerestory windows make this unit very light and spacious.Over 55 park and any purchaser would have to be accepted as a renter before closing. Sellers are both Licensed Real estate agents in Arizona and Maine.