22649 N HANCE Boulevard
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:16 PM

22649 N HANCE Boulevard

22649 North Hance Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

22649 North Hance Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Adobe Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath corner house with a 3 car-garage in a desirable North Phoenix neighborhood just minutes away from Loop 101 & I17 nearby shopping. Floor plan is wide open with a great room and family room that leads to a perfect kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Features wood tile flooring in the great room, dinning room, kitchen with vaulted ceilings and recently added carpet in all bedrooms. Plush green grass in front and back yard with plenty of room for entertaining. Washer and dryer included, make your appointment to see this home and lease this one today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22649 N HANCE Boulevard have any available units?
22649 N HANCE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22649 N HANCE Boulevard have?
Some of 22649 N HANCE Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22649 N HANCE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
22649 N HANCE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22649 N HANCE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 22649 N HANCE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22649 N HANCE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 22649 N HANCE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 22649 N HANCE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22649 N HANCE Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22649 N HANCE Boulevard have a pool?
No, 22649 N HANCE Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 22649 N HANCE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 22649 N HANCE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 22649 N HANCE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22649 N HANCE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
