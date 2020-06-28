22649 N HANCE Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath corner house with a 3 car-garage in a desirable North Phoenix neighborhood just minutes away from Loop 101 & I17 nearby shopping. Floor plan is wide open with a great room and family room that leads to a perfect kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Features wood tile flooring in the great room, dinning room, kitchen with vaulted ceilings and recently added carpet in all bedrooms. Plush green grass in front and back yard with plenty of room for entertaining. Washer and dryer included, make your appointment to see this home and lease this one today!