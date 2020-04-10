All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 22629 N 43RD Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
22629 N 43RD Place
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

22629 N 43RD Place

22629 North 43rd Place · (602) 692-6027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

22629 North 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FULLY FURNISHED! Stunning remodel in sought after Desert Ridge. Professionally designed and completely remodeled, this home will wow you from the moment you walk in the front door. This home is perfect for entertaining and features a large great room with fireplace, huge designer kitchen with new cabinets, large custom built island, quartz and marble counters, upgraded appliances, bar area and designer light fixtures and finishes. You will love the upgrades everywhere such as white oak hardwood flooring throughout and incredible remodeled bathrooms. Enjoy the Arizona weather and relax under the covered patio with view of the pool and nice landscaping. Perfect Desert Ridge location close to shopping, dining, and minutes from freeways. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22629 N 43RD Place have any available units?
22629 N 43RD Place has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22629 N 43RD Place have?
Some of 22629 N 43RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22629 N 43RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
22629 N 43RD Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22629 N 43RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 22629 N 43RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22629 N 43RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 22629 N 43RD Place does offer parking.
Does 22629 N 43RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22629 N 43RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22629 N 43RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 22629 N 43RD Place has a pool.
Does 22629 N 43RD Place have accessible units?
No, 22629 N 43RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22629 N 43RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22629 N 43RD Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 22629 N 43RD Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity