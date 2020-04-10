22629 N 43RD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

FULLY FURNISHED! Stunning remodel in sought after Desert Ridge. Professionally designed and completely remodeled, this home will wow you from the moment you walk in the front door. This home is perfect for entertaining and features a large great room with fireplace, huge designer kitchen with new cabinets, large custom built island, quartz and marble counters, upgraded appliances, bar area and designer light fixtures and finishes. You will love the upgrades everywhere such as white oak hardwood flooring throughout and incredible remodeled bathrooms. Enjoy the Arizona weather and relax under the covered patio with view of the pool and nice landscaping. Perfect Desert Ridge location close to shopping, dining, and minutes from freeways. Hurry!