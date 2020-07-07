2254 West Wethersfield Road

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring, a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and lots of cabinet space! The master suite has dual vanity and walk-in closet! Enjoy entertaining or just relaxing by the pool! Pool maintenance included. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.