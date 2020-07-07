All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

2254 West Wethersfield Road

2254 West Wethersfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

2254 West Wethersfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring, a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and lots of cabinet space! The master suite has dual vanity and walk-in closet! Enjoy entertaining or just relaxing by the pool! Pool maintenance included. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2254 West Wethersfield Road have any available units?
2254 West Wethersfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2254 West Wethersfield Road have?
Some of 2254 West Wethersfield Road's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2254 West Wethersfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
2254 West Wethersfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2254 West Wethersfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2254 West Wethersfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 2254 West Wethersfield Road offer parking?
No, 2254 West Wethersfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 2254 West Wethersfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2254 West Wethersfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2254 West Wethersfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 2254 West Wethersfield Road has a pool.
Does 2254 West Wethersfield Road have accessible units?
No, 2254 West Wethersfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2254 West Wethersfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2254 West Wethersfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.

