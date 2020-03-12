All apartments in Phoenix
22511 N 39TH Terrace

22511 North 39th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22511 North 39th Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
GREAT LOCATION near the main park by the clubhouse in highly desired resort style community! Convenient to community resort-style zero entry pool, spa, workout facility, tennis, basketball, Desert Ridge, City North, schools, and the 101. Open concept living area with gas fireplace, soaring ceilings, large kitchen with ample counter space. The master retreat is spacious with a nice separate seating area, its own private balcony, and huge master bath and closet. There is more than enough storage with 2 extra spaces in the garage, under stair storage, and a sizable pantry. This home is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22511 N 39TH Terrace have any available units?
22511 N 39TH Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22511 N 39TH Terrace have?
Some of 22511 N 39TH Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22511 N 39TH Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
22511 N 39TH Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22511 N 39TH Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 22511 N 39TH Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22511 N 39TH Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 22511 N 39TH Terrace offers parking.
Does 22511 N 39TH Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22511 N 39TH Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22511 N 39TH Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 22511 N 39TH Terrace has a pool.
Does 22511 N 39TH Terrace have accessible units?
No, 22511 N 39TH Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 22511 N 39TH Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22511 N 39TH Terrace has units with dishwashers.
