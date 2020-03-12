22511 N 39TH Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

GREAT LOCATION near the main park by the clubhouse in highly desired resort style community! Convenient to community resort-style zero entry pool, spa, workout facility, tennis, basketball, Desert Ridge, City North, schools, and the 101. Open concept living area with gas fireplace, soaring ceilings, large kitchen with ample counter space. The master retreat is spacious with a nice separate seating area, its own private balcony, and huge master bath and closet. There is more than enough storage with 2 extra spaces in the garage, under stair storage, and a sizable pantry. This home is a must-see!