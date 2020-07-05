All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2250 E. Deer Valley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2250 E. Deer Valley Road
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:12 PM

2250 E. Deer Valley Road

2250 E Deer Valley Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2250 E Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available 03/15/20 Short Term OK|Furnished or Unfurn|Dog(s) OK | Yard - Property Id: 57803

This Listing Represents Shorter Term Seasonal Pricing & Includes All Utilities

Longer Term Rental is $1,975.00 for 6 Month Minimum

Property Overview - Wow a Townhouse with an actual low maintenance backyard area for the dog!

Highly sought after gated community in great location. Only 5 minutes to Desert Ridge and 15 minutes to Mayo Clinic !

Large Plantation Shutters throughout, 1 car garage, nice greenbelt area for walking the dog, this home has main living area with half bath on the first floor. Kitchen has granite counters, all appliances, tiled floors downstairs and carpet on stairwell and upstairs area. Upstairs, master suite has small walk in closet, private bath and nice size secondary bedroom and bath plus laundry. Upscale living, close to everything including the 101, I-17, SR 51, Desert Ridge shopping, an abundance of restaurants and Reach 11 for sporting activities.

Only minutes to Deer Valley Air[port. Community is well maintained with community pool and greenbelt.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57803
Property Id 57803

(RLNE5469930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 E. Deer Valley Road have any available units?
2250 E. Deer Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 E. Deer Valley Road have?
Some of 2250 E. Deer Valley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 E. Deer Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
2250 E. Deer Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 E. Deer Valley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 E. Deer Valley Road is pet friendly.
Does 2250 E. Deer Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 2250 E. Deer Valley Road offers parking.
Does 2250 E. Deer Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 E. Deer Valley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 E. Deer Valley Road have a pool?
Yes, 2250 E. Deer Valley Road has a pool.
Does 2250 E. Deer Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 2250 E. Deer Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 E. Deer Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 E. Deer Valley Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College