2250 E. Deer Valley Road

Available 03/15/20 Short Term OK|Furnished or Unfurn|Dog(s) OK | Yard - Property Id: 57803
This Listing Represents Shorter Term Seasonal Pricing & Includes All Utilities
Longer Term Rental is $1,975.00 for 6 Month Minimum
Property Overview - Wow a Townhouse with an actual low maintenance backyard area for the dog!
Highly sought after gated community in great location. Only 5 minutes to Desert Ridge and 15 minutes to Mayo Clinic !
Large Plantation Shutters throughout, 1 car garage, nice greenbelt area for walking the dog, this home has main living area with half bath on the first floor. Kitchen has granite counters, all appliances, tiled floors downstairs and carpet on stairwell and upstairs area. Upstairs, master suite has small walk in closet, private bath and nice size secondary bedroom and bath plus laundry. Upscale living, close to everything including the 101, I-17, SR 51, Desert Ridge shopping, an abundance of restaurants and Reach 11 for sporting activities.
Only minutes to Deer Valley Air[port. Community is well maintained with community pool and greenbelt.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57803
