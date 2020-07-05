2250 E. Deer Valley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available 03/15/20 Short Term OK|Furnished or Unfurn|Dog(s) OK | Yard



This Listing Represents Shorter Term Seasonal Pricing & Includes All Utilities



Longer Term Rental is $1,975.00 for 6 Month Minimum



Property Overview - Wow a Townhouse with an actual low maintenance backyard area for the dog!



Highly sought after gated community in great location. Only 5 minutes to Desert Ridge and 15 minutes to Mayo Clinic !



Large Plantation Shutters throughout, 1 car garage, nice greenbelt area for walking the dog, this home has main living area with half bath on the first floor. Kitchen has granite counters, all appliances, tiled floors downstairs and carpet on stairwell and upstairs area. Upstairs, master suite has small walk in closet, private bath and nice size secondary bedroom and bath plus laundry. Upscale living, close to everything including the 101, I-17, SR 51, Desert Ridge shopping, an abundance of restaurants and Reach 11 for sporting activities.



Only minutes to Deer Valley Air[port. Community is well maintained with community pool and greenbelt.

