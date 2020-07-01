All apartments in Phoenix
Location

2249 West Hartford Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3 BED, 2 BATH! RECENTLY REMODELED HOME. MUST SEE!

FEES: ADMIN FEE $125, SEC DEPOSIT, SALES TAX & STP, RENT.

NO WASHER, DRYER, OR FRIDGE ON SIGHT.

***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1971

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,550.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 West Hartford Avenue have any available units?
2249 West Hartford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2249 West Hartford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2249 West Hartford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 West Hartford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2249 West Hartford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2249 West Hartford Avenue offer parking?
No, 2249 West Hartford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2249 West Hartford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2249 West Hartford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 West Hartford Avenue have a pool?
No, 2249 West Hartford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2249 West Hartford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2249 West Hartford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 West Hartford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2249 West Hartford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2249 West Hartford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2249 West Hartford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

