2243 E KAREN Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

2243 E KAREN Drive

2243 East Karen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2243 East Karen Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Ideal 3BR/2BA single story block home. Central location with easy access to freeways, shopping and central Phoenix. Brand new roof, water heater, AC, backyard landscaping, recent paint & counter tops. All the appliances stay: washer, dryer and refrigerator. Enjoy the view of Lookout Mountain, which offers a variety of hiking trails, right out of your own front door. If you have been looking for a home in Greenway Estates 3, this is your opportunity to rent this home. Landscaping is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

