2243 E KAREN Drive

Ideal 3BR/2BA single story block home. Central location with easy access to freeways, shopping and central Phoenix. Brand new roof, water heater, AC, backyard landscaping, recent paint & counter tops. All the appliances stay: washer, dryer and refrigerator. Enjoy the view of Lookout Mountain, which offers a variety of hiking trails, right out of your own front door. If you have been looking for a home in Greenway Estates 3, this is your opportunity to rent this home. Landscaping is included in the rent.