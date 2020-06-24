All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22423 N 20TH Place

22423 North 20th Place · No Longer Available
Location

22423 North 20th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mountaingate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very clean and beautiful single level home 3Bed/2Bath/2Car Garage with covered patio. Built in microwave, refrigerator and full size washer and dryer are included. This gorgeous home is tucked away in the middle of the ''Union Hills,'' and is surrounded by views of mountains.Close access to the 101, 51 and I-17 makes it an easy commute to work, shopping and entertainment. Recreation opportunities are nearby. This desirable home is in walking distance to highly rated grade and middle schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22423 N 20TH Place have any available units?
22423 N 20TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22423 N 20TH Place have?
Some of 22423 N 20TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22423 N 20TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
22423 N 20TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22423 N 20TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 22423 N 20TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22423 N 20TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 22423 N 20TH Place offers parking.
Does 22423 N 20TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22423 N 20TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22423 N 20TH Place have a pool?
No, 22423 N 20TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 22423 N 20TH Place have accessible units?
No, 22423 N 20TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22423 N 20TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22423 N 20TH Place has units with dishwashers.
