22423 N 20TH Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very clean and beautiful single level home 3Bed/2Bath/2Car Garage with covered patio. Built in microwave, refrigerator and full size washer and dryer are included. This gorgeous home is tucked away in the middle of the ''Union Hills,'' and is surrounded by views of mountains.Close access to the 101, 51 and I-17 makes it an easy commute to work, shopping and entertainment. Recreation opportunities are nearby. This desirable home is in walking distance to highly rated grade and middle schools.