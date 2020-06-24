2241 E Heston Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING 3 bd 2 ba PLUS a den in highly sought after Boulder Creek area off the 1010 and Cave Creek. Fantastic curb appeal! Bright, open floorplan with upgraded tile and pergo flooring t/o. Spacious kitchen features island, plenty of counter and cabinet space. Kitchen and bathrooms have been extensively remodeled with ceramic tile; tumbled stone borders and inlay designs. Master bathroom has MUST SEE above counter bowl sinks. STUNNING backyard with lemon and orange trees and BEAUTIFUL grass, and even a FIG Tree. Extended side yard with storage shed. Don't MISS this OPPORTUNITY for your new PERFECT new home! Call/Text Tracy Blackmon Realtor/Property Manager BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677