Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2241 E Heston Dr
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:43 AM

2241 E Heston Dr

2241 East Heston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2241 East Heston Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
CHARMING 3 bd 2 ba PLUS a den in highly sought after Boulder Creek area off the 1010 and Cave Creek. Fantastic curb appeal! Bright, open floorplan with upgraded tile and pergo flooring t/o. Spacious kitchen features island, plenty of counter and cabinet space. Kitchen and bathrooms have been extensively remodeled with ceramic tile; tumbled stone borders and inlay designs. Master bathroom has MUST SEE above counter bowl sinks. STUNNING backyard with lemon and orange trees and BEAUTIFUL grass, and even a FIG Tree. Extended side yard with storage shed. Don't MISS this OPPORTUNITY for your new PERFECT new home! Call/Text Tracy Blackmon Realtor/Property Manager BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 E Heston Dr have any available units?
2241 E Heston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2241 E Heston Dr have?
Some of 2241 E Heston Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 E Heston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2241 E Heston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 E Heston Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2241 E Heston Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2241 E Heston Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2241 E Heston Dr offers parking.
Does 2241 E Heston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2241 E Heston Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 E Heston Dr have a pool?
No, 2241 E Heston Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2241 E Heston Dr have accessible units?
No, 2241 E Heston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 E Heston Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2241 E Heston Dr has units with dishwashers.
