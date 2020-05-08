All apartments in Phoenix
2240 West Cholla Street
2240 West Cholla Street

2240 West Cholla Street · No Longer Available
Location

2240 West Cholla Street, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 5 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Valley Vista off of 19th Ave and Cactus. Home has fresh paint and new Flooring with a nice size back yard with workshop/storage shed and a 2 car carport. Home has great access to metro, shopping, freeways and schools.

Contact Matthew Smith @ 480-568-2666 or email msmith@brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1195, Available 10/15/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 West Cholla Street have any available units?
2240 West Cholla Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2240 West Cholla Street currently offering any rent specials?
2240 West Cholla Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 West Cholla Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 West Cholla Street is pet friendly.
Does 2240 West Cholla Street offer parking?
Yes, 2240 West Cholla Street does offer parking.
Does 2240 West Cholla Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 West Cholla Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 West Cholla Street have a pool?
No, 2240 West Cholla Street does not have a pool.
Does 2240 West Cholla Street have accessible units?
No, 2240 West Cholla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 West Cholla Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 West Cholla Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2240 West Cholla Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2240 West Cholla Street has units with air conditioning.
