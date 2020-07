Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Located near the intersection of the 101 & I-17, this clean 3 bedroom/2 bath house is move-in ready! Home has an open style family area. The kitchen overlooks the family room. The master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms and hall bath. Stay cool during Arizona summers & enjoy the large, sparkling pool! All windows were recently replaced so you will enjoy lower energy bills, too! Owner provides the weekly pool service. Rent does not include a 2.3% sales tax.