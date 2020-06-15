All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2236 East Belmont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2236 East Belmont Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 5:02 PM

2236 East Belmont Avenue

2236 East Belmont Avenue · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2236 East Belmont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Biltmore Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM-

Phoenix Escape featuring Mountains Views and City Lights. You will feel right at home in this 3 bedroom beauty with full kitchen, formal dining and two living room areas. Beautiful and unique art decorate your interior surroundings and the Phoenix Mountain Preserves are the picture perfect backdrop for your evening dinner on the breezy patio. The North Central Phoenix location is perfect for accessing events, arts, recreation and entertainment all across the city. You will have easy access to the Biltmore area, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Downtown Phoenix. Enjoy your evenings on the front patio taking in the amazing Phoenix Views!

SORRY NO PETS

Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle for rates and availability 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2236 East Belmont Avenue have any available units?
2236 East Belmont Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2236 East Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2236 East Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2236 East Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2236 East Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2236 East Belmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 2236 East Belmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2236 East Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2236 East Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2236 East Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2236 East Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2236 East Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2236 East Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2236 East Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2236 East Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2236 East Belmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2236 East Belmont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2236 East Belmont Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity