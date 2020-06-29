All apartments in Phoenix
2229 E Palm Lane

2229 East Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2229 East Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a very beautiful and quaint home brand new to the market! This home has a nice kitchen, with a brand new fridge, wood flooring and gorgeous architecture throughout! Not to mention the huge backyard that wraps around the entire house! The location is sublime as well, being close the 51, I17 and the 10! The master bedroom is enormous and features its own closet and ceiling fan. The bathroom is highlighted with newer upgrades, and the home is completely move in ready! Long term tenants welcomed! Min Credit score of 565, 1st months rent plus $150 admin fee due at signing. Set up your showing today! Schedule showing/ View my Listings: https://showmojo.com/glennasimmons/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

