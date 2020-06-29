2229 E Palm Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a very beautiful and quaint home brand new to the market! This home has a nice kitchen, with a brand new fridge, wood flooring and gorgeous architecture throughout! Not to mention the huge backyard that wraps around the entire house! The location is sublime as well, being close the 51, I17 and the 10! The master bedroom is enormous and features its own closet and ceiling fan. The bathroom is highlighted with newer upgrades, and the home is completely move in ready! Long term tenants welcomed! Min Credit score of 565, 1st months rent plus $150 admin fee due at signing. Set up your showing today! Schedule showing/ View my Listings: https://showmojo.com/glennasimmons/gallery