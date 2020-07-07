All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2229 E Laurel Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2229 E Laurel Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2229 E Laurel Ln

2229 East Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2229 East Laurel Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Immaculate home in fantastic location near I-51 & Cactus just minutes from PV Mall, Scottsdale, Desert Ridge & more! Updates include stainless steel appliances, back-splash, blinds throughout and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Enormous low maintenance backyard with covered patio, RV gate & incredible mountain views!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 E Laurel Ln have any available units?
2229 E Laurel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2229 E Laurel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2229 E Laurel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 E Laurel Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2229 E Laurel Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2229 E Laurel Ln offer parking?
No, 2229 E Laurel Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2229 E Laurel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 E Laurel Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 E Laurel Ln have a pool?
No, 2229 E Laurel Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2229 E Laurel Ln have accessible units?
No, 2229 E Laurel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 E Laurel Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2229 E Laurel Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2229 E Laurel Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2229 E Laurel Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College