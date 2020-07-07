2229 E Laurel Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Immaculate home in fantastic location near I-51 & Cactus just minutes from PV Mall, Scottsdale, Desert Ridge & more! Updates include stainless steel appliances, back-splash, blinds throughout and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Enormous low maintenance backyard with covered patio, RV gate & incredible mountain views!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.