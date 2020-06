Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

Location, location! Perfect 1 bed/1bath condo in Papago Ridge Condominiums! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, laundry room with room for more storage! Bedroom has a good sized closet and shower has been upgraded with beautiful marble! Community features pool and spa and outdoor grilling space! Close to restaurants, shopping etc. $1600 per month. If rented for more than 3 months: $1450