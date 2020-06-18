All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2227 East Orangewood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2227 East Orangewood Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:13 AM

2227 East Orangewood Avenue

2227 East Orangewood Avenue · (480) 448-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2227 East Orangewood Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Biltmore Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,275

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 3603 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely stunning multi level phoenix 5/2 ultra modern house with massive vaulted ceilings, custom hardwood flooring, updated neutral paint, full kitchen remodel with high end stainless steel appliances, granite counters, cozy fireplace, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, premium corner lot, over sized back yard with breathtaking mountain views, rare 4 car garage, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 East Orangewood Avenue have any available units?
2227 East Orangewood Avenue has a unit available for $4,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 East Orangewood Avenue have?
Some of 2227 East Orangewood Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 East Orangewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2227 East Orangewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 East Orangewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2227 East Orangewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2227 East Orangewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2227 East Orangewood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2227 East Orangewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 East Orangewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 East Orangewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2227 East Orangewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2227 East Orangewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2227 East Orangewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 East Orangewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2227 East Orangewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2227 East Orangewood Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity