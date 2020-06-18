2227 East Orangewood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

wow! absolutely stunning multi level phoenix 5/2 ultra modern house with massive vaulted ceilings, custom hardwood flooring, updated neutral paint, full kitchen remodel with high end stainless steel appliances, granite counters, cozy fireplace, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, premium corner lot, over sized back yard with breathtaking mountain views, rare 4 car garage, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.