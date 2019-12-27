2224 East Kelton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring a spacious living room, soaring vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout the home. Updated flooring, with tile in the main areas and wood plank tile in the bedrooms. Newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen with a charming bay window dining area. This house located at 2224 E Kelton Ln in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3% Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.