Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2224 East Kelton Lane

2224 East Kelton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2224 East Kelton Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring a spacious living room, soaring vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout the home. Updated flooring, with tile in the main areas and wood plank tile in the bedrooms. Newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen with a charming bay window dining area. This house located at 2224 E Kelton Ln in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3% Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 East Kelton Lane have any available units?
2224 East Kelton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 East Kelton Lane have?
Some of 2224 East Kelton Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 East Kelton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2224 East Kelton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 East Kelton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 East Kelton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2224 East Kelton Lane offer parking?
No, 2224 East Kelton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2224 East Kelton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 East Kelton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 East Kelton Lane have a pool?
No, 2224 East Kelton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2224 East Kelton Lane have accessible units?
No, 2224 East Kelton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 East Kelton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 East Kelton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
