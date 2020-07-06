All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

2223 N. 47th Ave.

2223 North 47th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2223 North 47th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db919c8047 ---- New carpet and paint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that features tile and carpet flooring, new energy saving windows, large lot and fenced in front yard. Pets are allowed with owner approval.Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 N. 47th Ave. have any available units?
2223 N. 47th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2223 N. 47th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2223 N. 47th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 N. 47th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2223 N. 47th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2223 N. 47th Ave. offer parking?
No, 2223 N. 47th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2223 N. 47th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 N. 47th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 N. 47th Ave. have a pool?
No, 2223 N. 47th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2223 N. 47th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2223 N. 47th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 N. 47th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 N. 47th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2223 N. 47th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2223 N. 47th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

