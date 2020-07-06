2223 N. 47th Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db919c8047 ---- New carpet and paint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that features tile and carpet flooring, new energy saving windows, large lot and fenced in front yard. Pets are allowed with owner approval.Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.