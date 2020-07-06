2223 E RUBY Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This completely furnished home is complete with all kitchen utensils, bedding and linens, electronics, appliances big and small. Landscape and pool service are included and the home features tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, and designer paint. Bright and open eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, and a breakfast bar. Large bedrooms with ceiling fans. The backyard has mature landscaping, swimming pool, and covered patio. Home is located near parks, shopping & dining, and the Loop 101. We can do as little as 6 months or as long as you want. This is a must see!