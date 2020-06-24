All apartments in Phoenix
22218 North 29th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22218 North 29th Drive

22218 North 29th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22218 North 29th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious North Phoenix home with 3 beds / 2.5 baths in great location close to I-17 & 101 Freeways. Short drive to shopping and dining at The Shops of Norterra. Open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Bright wood laminate floors downstairs and tile in kitchen & baths. 9' ceilings downstairs, vaulted ceilings upstairs. Spacious master boasts double walk-in closets & garden tub. Upgraded fixtures, sunscreens, covered entry, 2' wood blinds throughout, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting. Covered patio and low maintenance backyard! This home located at 22218 N 29th Dr in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* Monthly city tax 2.3%. Apply online through the Main Street Renewal website. Application fee: $40 per adult.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22218 North 29th Drive have any available units?
22218 North 29th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22218 North 29th Drive have?
Some of 22218 North 29th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22218 North 29th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22218 North 29th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22218 North 29th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22218 North 29th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22218 North 29th Drive offer parking?
No, 22218 North 29th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22218 North 29th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22218 North 29th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22218 North 29th Drive have a pool?
No, 22218 North 29th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22218 North 29th Drive have accessible units?
No, 22218 North 29th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22218 North 29th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22218 North 29th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
