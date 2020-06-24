22218 North 29th Drive

Amenities

Spacious North Phoenix home with 3 beds / 2.5 baths in great location close to I-17 & 101 Freeways. Short drive to shopping and dining at The Shops of Norterra. Open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Bright wood laminate floors downstairs and tile in kitchen & baths. 9' ceilings downstairs, vaulted ceilings upstairs. Spacious master boasts double walk-in closets & garden tub. Upgraded fixtures, sunscreens, covered entry, 2' wood blinds throughout, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting. Covered patio and low maintenance backyard! This home located at 22218 N 29th Dr in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* Monthly city tax 2.3%. Apply online through the Main Street Renewal website. Application fee: $40 per adult.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.