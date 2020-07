2221 E Union Hills Drive

Amenities

STUNNING COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME * PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY * SPLIT MASTER FLOOR PLAN * CITY SIDE GRAY STAGGERED SET TILE * WEATHERED BARN WOOD PLANK FLOORING * HAMILTON BLUE CABINETS WITH CROWN MOLDING * SAPPHIRE GLASS BACKSPLASH * ANGOLA BLACK GRANITE * STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES * GLASS TOP STOVE WITH COBALT BLUE INTERIOR * REFRIGERATOR WITH INSTA-VIEW DOOR * RECESSED LIGHTING * RAISED VANITY WITH MARBLE TOP & SOFT CLOSE DRAWERS * WET CONCRETE SHOWER TILES WITH VINTAGE GRAY TRIM * SUPER CONVENIENT LOCATION * MULTI-FREEWAY ACCESS, GROCERY, DRUGSTORE, COSTCO, FAST FOOD & MORE ARE JUST A COUPLE OF MINUTES AWAY * COME AND ENJOY LUXURIOUS LIVING IN THIS UPGRADED HOME * DON'T MISS THIS ONE * SEE IT TODAY!