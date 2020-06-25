All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2220 W Behrend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2220 W Behrend Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

2220 W Behrend Drive

2220 West Behrend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2220 West Behrend Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Great ubgraded home 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage with finished floor and built in storage cabinet.. wood and tile floorings through out the home ...no carpet and ... granite counters in the kitchen , stainless steel appliances ,travertine stone bathrooms and flooring , huge back yard with a pool , great storage room , oversized covered patio out door fire pit and build in barbecue.. excellent location and neighborhood accessible to the 101 and 17 freeways.. simply adorable home a must see .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 W Behrend Drive have any available units?
2220 W Behrend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 W Behrend Drive have?
Some of 2220 W Behrend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 W Behrend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2220 W Behrend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 W Behrend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2220 W Behrend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2220 W Behrend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2220 W Behrend Drive offers parking.
Does 2220 W Behrend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 W Behrend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 W Behrend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2220 W Behrend Drive has a pool.
Does 2220 W Behrend Drive have accessible units?
No, 2220 W Behrend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 W Behrend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 W Behrend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College