2220 W Behrend Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Great ubgraded home 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage with finished floor and built in storage cabinet.. wood and tile floorings through out the home ...no carpet and ... granite counters in the kitchen , stainless steel appliances ,travertine stone bathrooms and flooring , huge back yard with a pool , great storage room , oversized covered patio out door fire pit and build in barbecue.. excellent location and neighborhood accessible to the 101 and 17 freeways.. simply adorable home a must see .