2219 W. Indianola Ave Available 07/01/20 - This place is gorgeous, you will not be disappointed!!! 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, that all have been updated and remodeled. Stunningly beautiful kitchen is a gourmet delight, upgraded appliances, light and bright for all your entertaining. Finished cement flooring, new windows baseboards, paint, everything has been upgraded. The backyard is your own paradise in the middle of the city. this property is located close to restaurants, schools, easy access to freeways and not far to the airport. Come and rent this property today.



(RLNE5823577)