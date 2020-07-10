All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2219 W. Indianola Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2219 W. Indianola Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

2219 W. Indianola Ave

2219 West Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2219 West Indianola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Westwood Estates

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2219 W. Indianola Ave Available 07/01/20 - This place is gorgeous, you will not be disappointed!!! 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, that all have been updated and remodeled. Stunningly beautiful kitchen is a gourmet delight, upgraded appliances, light and bright for all your entertaining. Finished cement flooring, new windows baseboards, paint, everything has been upgraded. The backyard is your own paradise in the middle of the city. this property is located close to restaurants, schools, easy access to freeways and not far to the airport. Come and rent this property today.

(RLNE5823577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 W. Indianola Ave have any available units?
2219 W. Indianola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2219 W. Indianola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2219 W. Indianola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 W. Indianola Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2219 W. Indianola Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2219 W. Indianola Ave offer parking?
No, 2219 W. Indianola Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2219 W. Indianola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 W. Indianola Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 W. Indianola Ave have a pool?
No, 2219 W. Indianola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2219 W. Indianola Ave have accessible units?
No, 2219 W. Indianola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 W. Indianola Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 W. Indianola Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 W. Indianola Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 W. Indianola Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College