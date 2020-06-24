2216 E BELMONT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This spectacular home situated at the base of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve features a diagonally stacked layout with three stories and incredible views of mountains, the Encanto District, and Downtown Phoenix. At night the lights from the city, streets, and skyscrapers below illuminate to provide you with imagery that will last a lifetime, hence where the property gets its name. The ground level features a three-car garage, wine cellar, and a spare bedroom. The main level consists of a wide upper deck facing south complete with a JennAir brand built-in gas grill, travertine tiles, a negative-edge pool and spa, plenty of chairs and dining areas for taking in the city lights below and mountain views at rear.