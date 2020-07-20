All apartments in Phoenix
2213 W GAMBIT Trail
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM

2213 W GAMBIT Trail

2213 West Gambit Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2213 West Gambit Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Lifestyle is Included with this beautiful family home with 4 bedrooms (all upstairs) and 2 1/2 baths. Interior upgrades included Granite Kitchen counter-tops, Cherry Cabinets w/crown molding, 20'' Tile throughout all walkways, plush Carpet, Neutral Paint, and a Gas Fireplace in the Family Room. Exterior Lifestyle Includes a Tandem 3 Car Garage, luxurious Landscaping with a large Grassy play area, Fenced Swimming Pool, and pavers, extended covered Patio. RV Gate, parking, and natural gas stubs for your grill or fire-pit. Location Location Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 W GAMBIT Trail have any available units?
2213 W GAMBIT Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 W GAMBIT Trail have?
Some of 2213 W GAMBIT Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 W GAMBIT Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2213 W GAMBIT Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 W GAMBIT Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2213 W GAMBIT Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2213 W GAMBIT Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2213 W GAMBIT Trail offers parking.
Does 2213 W GAMBIT Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 W GAMBIT Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 W GAMBIT Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2213 W GAMBIT Trail has a pool.
Does 2213 W GAMBIT Trail have accessible units?
No, 2213 W GAMBIT Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 W GAMBIT Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 W GAMBIT Trail has units with dishwashers.
