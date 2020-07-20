2213 W GAMBIT Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Lifestyle is Included with this beautiful family home with 4 bedrooms (all upstairs) and 2 1/2 baths. Interior upgrades included Granite Kitchen counter-tops, Cherry Cabinets w/crown molding, 20'' Tile throughout all walkways, plush Carpet, Neutral Paint, and a Gas Fireplace in the Family Room. Exterior Lifestyle Includes a Tandem 3 Car Garage, luxurious Landscaping with a large Grassy play area, Fenced Swimming Pool, and pavers, extended covered Patio. RV Gate, parking, and natural gas stubs for your grill or fire-pit. Location Location Location.