2213 W Carol Ann Way

A single family home is a 2020 new build that contains 1,507 sq ft in New Hillstone Homes subdivision. It has brand new appliances installed, is an Energy Star home and is part of the Environments for Living guaranteed utility rates. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Cave Creek Golf course nearby. Multiple hiking trails are at short driving distance. This is near to freeways like I-17 and 101 nestled between Greenway Road and commercially popular Bell Road! There's a bunch of schools nearby including a good chartered school right across the street. The property is located towards end of the 22nd Ave road, so no through traffic. Ready for immediate move in.



Complete App & Pay app fee online Propertyplususa.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com