Phoenix, AZ
2213 W Carol Ann Way
Last updated March 9 2020 at 9:15 PM

2213 W Carol Ann Way

2213 W Carol Ann Way · No Longer Available
Location

2213 W Carol Ann Way, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A single family home is a 2020 new build that contains 1,507 sq ft in New Hillstone Homes subdivision. It has brand new appliances installed, is an Energy Star home and is part of the Environments for Living guaranteed utility rates. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Cave Creek Golf course nearby. Multiple hiking trails are at short driving distance. This is near to freeways like I-17 and 101 nestled between Greenway Road and commercially popular Bell Road! There's a bunch of schools nearby including a good chartered school right across the street. The property is located towards end of the 22nd Ave road, so no through traffic. Ready for immediate move in.

Complete App & Pay app fee online Propertyplususa.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 W Carol Ann Way have any available units?
2213 W Carol Ann Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2213 W Carol Ann Way currently offering any rent specials?
2213 W Carol Ann Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 W Carol Ann Way pet-friendly?
No, 2213 W Carol Ann Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2213 W Carol Ann Way offer parking?
No, 2213 W Carol Ann Way does not offer parking.
Does 2213 W Carol Ann Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 W Carol Ann Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 W Carol Ann Way have a pool?
No, 2213 W Carol Ann Way does not have a pool.
Does 2213 W Carol Ann Way have accessible units?
No, 2213 W Carol Ann Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 W Carol Ann Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 W Carol Ann Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 W Carol Ann Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 W Carol Ann Way does not have units with air conditioning.
