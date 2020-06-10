2211 E CACTUS Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great condo in wonderful location. AVAILABLE MARCH 25th. WATER/SEWER/TRASH IS INCLUDED IN RENT, YOU ONLY PAY APS. Just minutes from both the 51 and 101 freeways. Tile throughout and includes a master and master bath as well as 2nd bedroom and full 2nd bath. On site laundry. Windows are only a couple years old and AC only 3 years old - very energy efficient. 2nd floor unit with front balcony and mountain views from bedroom windows. $1100 cleaning deposit, $900 of which is refundable. $30 application fee.