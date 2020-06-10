All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 26 2020

2211 E CACTUS Road

2211 East Cactus Road · No Longer Available
Location

2211 East Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Great condo in wonderful location. AVAILABLE MARCH 25th. WATER/SEWER/TRASH IS INCLUDED IN RENT, YOU ONLY PAY APS. Just minutes from both the 51 and 101 freeways. Tile throughout and includes a master and master bath as well as 2nd bedroom and full 2nd bath. On site laundry. Windows are only a couple years old and AC only 3 years old - very energy efficient. 2nd floor unit with front balcony and mountain views from bedroom windows. $1100 cleaning deposit, $900 of which is refundable. $30 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 E CACTUS Road have any available units?
2211 E CACTUS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 E CACTUS Road have?
Some of 2211 E CACTUS Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 E CACTUS Road currently offering any rent specials?
2211 E CACTUS Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 E CACTUS Road pet-friendly?
No, 2211 E CACTUS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2211 E CACTUS Road offer parking?
No, 2211 E CACTUS Road does not offer parking.
Does 2211 E CACTUS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 E CACTUS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 E CACTUS Road have a pool?
No, 2211 E CACTUS Road does not have a pool.
Does 2211 E CACTUS Road have accessible units?
No, 2211 E CACTUS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 E CACTUS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 E CACTUS Road has units with dishwashers.
