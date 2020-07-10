All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2210 South 72nd Lane

2210 South 72nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2210 South 72nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Nice home at a great price. Bright, roomy and immaculately maintained!! Features Newer Carpet, Fresh Paint, lots of cabinetry in medium oak finish and neutral counters. Tile flooring in living area, entry and bath. Master has a walk in closet. All of this just waiting for you to make a home! Sorry no pets allowed. Don't miss out on this deal!!! Stop on by and see it today!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 South 72nd Lane have any available units?
2210 South 72nd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2210 South 72nd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2210 South 72nd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 South 72nd Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2210 South 72nd Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2210 South 72nd Lane offer parking?
No, 2210 South 72nd Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2210 South 72nd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 South 72nd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 South 72nd Lane have a pool?
No, 2210 South 72nd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2210 South 72nd Lane have accessible units?
No, 2210 South 72nd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 South 72nd Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 South 72nd Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 South 72nd Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 South 72nd Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

