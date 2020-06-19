All apartments in Phoenix
2209 West Belmont Avenue

Location

2209 West Belmont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This unit has a large living room, fresh paint and a bright white kitchen with a stove and refrigerator. Generously sized bedrooms with a slider to exit to the backyard. Walking distance to light rail, stores, shopping, restaurants, schools, hospital, public transportation and more! Great for commuting to all areas of the valley. Water/Sewer/Trash included. No pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 West Belmont Avenue have any available units?
2209 West Belmont Avenue has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2209 West Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2209 West Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 West Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2209 West Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2209 West Belmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 2209 West Belmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2209 West Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 West Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 West Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2209 West Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2209 West Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2209 West Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 West Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 West Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 West Belmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2209 West Belmont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
