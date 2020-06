2205 N EDGEMERE Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 1 BEDROOM IN THE CORONADO HISTORIC DISTRICT. FEATURING STYLISH OAK WOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM, TRAFFIC AREAS, AND BEDROOM. FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. UPDATED TILE IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM AND THE TUB HAS BEEN RE-TILED TO MATCH TOO! RECENTLY REMODELED KITCHEN FEATURING NEW, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, BLACK CERAMIC COUNTER TOP, NEW STAINLESS STEEL HARDWARE, NEW REFRIGERATOR AND VINTAGE GAS RANGE/OVEN. PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPE. FRONT YARD LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED.THIS IS THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN THAT YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR WITH THE BRICK BUILDING LOOK YOU CAN'T FIND ANYWHERE ELSE! WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH IS INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.