Last updated January 14 2020 at 4:37 AM

2201 N 9TH Street

2201 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2201 North 9th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This excellent 2-story home in the coveted Coronado Historic District has been completely remodeled and is move-in ready! Amazing location with easy access to the 51, 202 & I-10 freeways, downtown Phoenix and the airport. Be the first to live in this newly remodeled home with wood look tile flooring, sliding barn-style doors, brand new island kitchen with shaker style cabinets, modern lighting, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Unique split floor plan with living area, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom downstairs. Upstairs is the master bedroom and bathroom with double sinks and walk-in closet. Brand new high-end carpet in bedrooms. Corner lot with shaded front yard, covered porch and bright blue door and a large backyard with RV/car gate and lots of grass! Quiet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 N 9TH Street have any available units?
2201 N 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 N 9TH Street have?
Some of 2201 N 9TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 N 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2201 N 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 N 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2201 N 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2201 N 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2201 N 9TH Street offers parking.
Does 2201 N 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 N 9TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 N 9TH Street have a pool?
No, 2201 N 9TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2201 N 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2201 N 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 N 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 N 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.

