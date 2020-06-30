2201 N 9TH Street

Amenities

This excellent 2-story home in the coveted Coronado Historic District has been completely remodeled and is move-in ready! Amazing location with easy access to the 51, 202 & I-10 freeways, downtown Phoenix and the airport. Be the first to live in this newly remodeled home with wood look tile flooring, sliding barn-style doors, brand new island kitchen with shaker style cabinets, modern lighting, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Unique split floor plan with living area, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom downstairs. Upstairs is the master bedroom and bathroom with double sinks and walk-in closet. Brand new high-end carpet in bedrooms. Corner lot with shaded front yard, covered porch and bright blue door and a large backyard with RV/car gate and lots of grass! Quiet