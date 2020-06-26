22008 N 36TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Fall in love with this home with exquisite designer finishes including Travertine Stone flooring, granite counter tops, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 ovens, and premium gas cook top and custom staggered cabinets You will love the plantation shutters and the luxurious oversize master retreat with his and her deluxe classy closets, king size whirlpool tub, recirculating hot water and direct entry to the lush rear yard. Add to all of this floor to ceiling windows to bring the feel of outside in and the extended length garage with extra large storage bay. Aviano lifestyle offers heated pool complex, tennis, basketball, playgrounds, fitness center, greenbelts, award winning community center and Boys and Girls Club. Bdrms 2 and 3 are en suite plus a lovely powder room.