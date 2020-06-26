All apartments in Phoenix
22008 N 36TH Street
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

22008 N 36TH Street

22008 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

22008 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fall in love with this home with exquisite designer finishes including Travertine Stone flooring, granite counter tops, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 ovens, and premium gas cook top and custom staggered cabinets You will love the plantation shutters and the luxurious oversize master retreat with his and her deluxe classy closets, king size whirlpool tub, recirculating hot water and direct entry to the lush rear yard. Add to all of this floor to ceiling windows to bring the feel of outside in and the extended length garage with extra large storage bay. Aviano lifestyle offers heated pool complex, tennis, basketball, playgrounds, fitness center, greenbelts, award winning community center and Boys and Girls Club. Bdrms 2 and 3 are en suite plus a lovely powder room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22008 N 36TH Street have any available units?
22008 N 36TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22008 N 36TH Street have?
Some of 22008 N 36TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22008 N 36TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
22008 N 36TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22008 N 36TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 22008 N 36TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22008 N 36TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 22008 N 36TH Street offers parking.
Does 22008 N 36TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22008 N 36TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22008 N 36TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 22008 N 36TH Street has a pool.
Does 22008 N 36TH Street have accessible units?
No, 22008 N 36TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22008 N 36TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22008 N 36TH Street has units with dishwashers.
