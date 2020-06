Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home is in a great DESERT RIDGE location: walking distance to Desert Ridge Marketplace and it is in the top rated PV School district (Desert Trails, Explorer and Pinnacle). This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 full garage home has an open feel with raised ceilings, eat-in kitchen, and an open great room/family room. Available now!