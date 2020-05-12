21623 N 43RD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Corner lot- easy care yard! Beautiful neighborhood! Updated 3 bedroom home with travertine floor, granite countertops with newer stainless steel appliances, kitchen island has nooks and shelves. Tile backsplash, wine cabinet in the kitchen cabinetry. Master bathroom completely remodeled: sinks, faucets, travertine and glass shower door and travertine surround bathtub. Door to patio from Master bath. Neutral colors throughout. Shutters in living/dining room. Extended backyard patio that is great for entertaining. Ceiling fans throughout. Refrig/Washer/Dryer included. Close to restaurants, lots of shopping, golf and easy access to Loop 101. Carpets will be professionally cleaned just prior to movein. 2 year lease lowers rent. Tenant to verify schools.