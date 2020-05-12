All apartments in Phoenix
21623 N 43RD Place
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:37 AM

21623 N 43RD Place

21623 North 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

21623 North 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner lot- easy care yard! Beautiful neighborhood! Updated 3 bedroom home with travertine floor, granite countertops with newer stainless steel appliances, kitchen island has nooks and shelves. Tile backsplash, wine cabinet in the kitchen cabinetry. Master bathroom completely remodeled: sinks, faucets, travertine and glass shower door and travertine surround bathtub. Door to patio from Master bath. Neutral colors throughout. Shutters in living/dining room. Extended backyard patio that is great for entertaining. Ceiling fans throughout. Refrig/Washer/Dryer included. Close to restaurants, lots of shopping, golf and easy access to Loop 101. Carpets will be professionally cleaned just prior to movein. 2 year lease lowers rent. Tenant to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21623 N 43RD Place have any available units?
21623 N 43RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21623 N 43RD Place have?
Some of 21623 N 43RD Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21623 N 43RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
21623 N 43RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21623 N 43RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 21623 N 43RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21623 N 43RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 21623 N 43RD Place offers parking.
Does 21623 N 43RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21623 N 43RD Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21623 N 43RD Place have a pool?
No, 21623 N 43RD Place does not have a pool.
Does 21623 N 43RD Place have accessible units?
No, 21623 N 43RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21623 N 43RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21623 N 43RD Place has units with dishwashers.

