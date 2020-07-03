All apartments in Phoenix
21606 N 32nd Drive

21606 N 32nd Dr · No Longer Available
Location

21606 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Foothills North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed/2 Bath Single Level Home with Fresh Paint & New Carpet * Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances * 20'' Travertine Flooring in all the Right Places along with New Upgraded StainMaster Carpet in all the Bedrooms * Vaulted Ceilings * Master Walk-in Closet * Ceiling Fans and 2'' Wood Blinds T/O * Storage Cabinets in the Garage * Low Maintenance Front and Back Yards with a Large Covered Patio in the Back * This Beautiful Home is Conveniently Located on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac Lot in a Very Desirable Northwest Phoenix Neighborhood Just Minutes from I-17 and the Loop 101 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21606 N 32nd Drive have any available units?
21606 N 32nd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21606 N 32nd Drive have?
Some of 21606 N 32nd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21606 N 32nd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21606 N 32nd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21606 N 32nd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21606 N 32nd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21606 N 32nd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21606 N 32nd Drive offers parking.
Does 21606 N 32nd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21606 N 32nd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21606 N 32nd Drive have a pool?
No, 21606 N 32nd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21606 N 32nd Drive have accessible units?
No, 21606 N 32nd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21606 N 32nd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21606 N 32nd Drive has units with dishwashers.

