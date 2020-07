Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in North Phoenix. Tile Flooring throughout. New Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops! New Fans in all bedrooms! Spacious Indoor Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer included in lease! Professional Landscaping in both Front and Back! Great Entertaining Back Yard with Huge Concrete Patio with views of Lookout Mountain. Within walking distance to Lookout Mountain Park and hiking trails. Just minutes from SR-51 and Loop 101.