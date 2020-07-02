2150 West Missouri Ave Unit: 121

Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel media room

Next full week available: March 27, 2018.

Next full month available: May 1, 2018.

All you need are your clothes and your toothbrush

This condominium has been set up to feel like a regular home. No stairs--just step into this lovely mid-century one-bedroom suite right from the sidewalk. Relax on the couch. Enjoy watching the 32 LCD TV with Amazon Fire Stick/Prime. Cook a meal in the fully equipped kitchen which includes stainless steel cookware. Luxuriate on the pillow-top premium mattress in 600-thread-count sheets. Full array of fine towels in the bathroom. Quality furnishings and a tasteful decor.

Little details like a shampoo and liquid soap dispenser in the bathroom make a difference. Sleeps up to four with the queen-size bed in the bedroom, and the queen-size hide-a-bed couch in the living room; although not recommended for more than 2 beyond weekly rentals.

Fantastic central location, just half a mile from the Interstate 17 freeway. About 5 blocks from Light Rail Transit with direct access to downtown, sports stadiums, convention center, the airport (via Sky Train monorail), and more. And Christown Spectrum shopping mall is directly across the street from the LRT station, complete with movie theater.

This home is pet-free. With hypoallergenic pillows and only one area rug (removable!) is a great choice for those with allergies.

Pricing adjusts by season:

Nov 1 - April 30: $1395/month, $395/week

May 1 - Oct 31: $1195/month, $325/week

Visa / Mastercard / Interac (for Canadians) / Cash.